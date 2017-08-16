India may use only LEDs for lighting by 2019: Goyal

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India may become first country in the world to use only LED products for lighting needs by 2019.

"India will probably become the first country in the world to use 100 per cent LEDs for its lighting needs by 2019," Goyal, the Minister for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Goyal said.

He was speaking at an MoU signing event held here between Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and the three state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) for distribution of "Ujala" energy-efficient appliances through petrol pumps.

"This will send a very big message to the world that India delivers on its promises and that India is sensitive towards the global efforts to fight the adverse effects of climate change."

According to Goyal, the new partnership between EESL and the three OMCs will be a major factor for making India 100 per cent dependent on LED products for lighting.

The new partnership will allow consumers to purchase high quality 9W LED bulbs for Rs 70, 20W LED tubelight for Rs 220 and five-star rated ceiling fan for Rs 1,200.

To date, over 25.5 crore LED bulbs, over 30.6 lakh LED tubelights and around 11.5 lakh energy-efficient fans have been distributed in the country under the "Ujala" scheme.

As per the estimates from Ministry of Power, the scheme has led to an annual energy savings of over 3,340 crore kWh and cumulative cost reduction to consumers of over Rs 13,346 crore annually.

