India invites France's Total to invest in oil, gas infra

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) India has invited French oil and gas company Total S.A. to invest in the country's hydrocarbons infrastructure, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

"Met the Chairman & CEO, @Total S.A., Mr. Patrick Pouyanne and his team. Assured to extend all possible support," Pradhan said in a tweet after a meeting here with the Total chairman.

"Encouraged Total to invest in infrastructure, gas pipelines, LNG terminals and petrochemicals," he said in another tweet.

"Welcomed the valuable partnership between @Total & our #OMCs in the areas of LPG, LNG, Gas infrastructure & renewable energies," he added.

Total has multiple business interests in India including lubricants, LPG, bitumen and special fluids, among others, and operates more than 40 outlets to sell gas to automobiles.

Total also markets LPG in India and commissioned a fully integrated LPG import terminal at Mangalore in 1998.

--IANS

bc/dg