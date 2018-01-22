India to host 16th International Energy Forum conference from April 10-12

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) India will host the 16th ministerial round-table conference of the International Energy Forum (IEF) from April 10-12 in the national capital, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said here on Monday.

The conference will be co-hosted by China and South Korea, he said.

"The major theme of the conference will be on future of global energy security, transition, technology and investment opportunities," he said.

Representatives from 92 countries will be present at the conference, including 72 member countries of IEF and 20 guest countries, the minister said.

Global energy organisations including the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, International Energy Agency will also be represented at the meet, he said.

Talking of the significance of the event, he said: "India, China and South Korea are consumer countries... We are hosting IEF... Certainly when consumers will host the programme, consumers' interests will dominate the discussions."

India had last hosted the IEF ministerial conference in 1996, Pradhan said.

