India Fashion Incubator launched at Kochi

Kochi, March 3 (IANS) In a first-of-its-kind initiative, an India Fashion Incubator (IFI) was launched here on Saturday during the India Fashion Summit 2018.

India Fashion Incubator aims to promote the fashion community by helping creative and fashion entrepreneurs to develop business and professional skills. It will use the latest digital technologies to mentor, network and collaborate with the incubated fashion designers.

India Fashion Summit President Vinod Nair said even though the fashion industry has seen tremendous growth in the last quarter of a century there was never a platform to discuss and deliberate various aspects relating to the industry in India and it was through the IFS that this void has been filled.

The programme was organised in association with the state government's Kerala State Institute of Design and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence.

The day-long event saw country's leading fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Peter D'Ascoli, Wendell Rodricks, Arjun Khanna, Suket Dhir, Alan Alexander Kaleekal, Jebin Johny sharing their experiences.

--IANS

sg/tsb/vm