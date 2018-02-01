India to become $5 trillion economy soon: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said India is poised to become $5 trillion economy soon from $2.5 trillion now.

"We are now a $ 2.5 trillion economy, and we are firmly on path to achieve 8 per cent plus growth soon," Jaitley said while delivering his Union Budget 2018-19 speech here.

"From ease of doing business, our govt has moved to ease of living for the poor and middle class," he said.

"We hope to grow at 7.2% to 7.5% in the second half of 2017-18," he added.

--IANS

rv-ag/hs