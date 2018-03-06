'India has accords for info on money laundering with 130 nations'

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) India has agreements with over 130 countries to obtain information related to money laundering and funding, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Tuesday.

Agreements signed in this regard include Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, Tax Information Exchange Agreement and Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, the Minister said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"These agreements allow exchange of information between countries for tax purposes including information pertaining to money laundering and funding. On requests made by the government of India under the above agreements, these countries provide relevant information," he said.

To ensure transparency and in the light of various recommendations of the Special Investigating Team on black money, "SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has been constantly tightening norms for taking exposure in Indian capital markets through ODI/ PN (Offshore Derivative Instruments/ Participatory Notes) route," Shukla added.

