Identify 'common ground' to strengthen WTO: Prabhu

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) India on Tuesday called upon member states of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to identify "common ground" for strengthening the global body.

Speaking at the Informal WTO Ministerial Meeting being held here, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu said India is a strong supporter and believer in the WTO framework and is strongly committed to see the organisation being strengthened.

"We are meeting at a time when the WTO is experiencing multiple challenges, including a deadlock... and systemic challenges," Prabhu said.

"Let us find ways to identify common ground for strengthening the organisation."

New Delhi is hosting the largest Informal WTO Ministerial Meeting which began on Tuesday.

The meeting is being attended by delegates from 52 countries, including Director General of WTO Roberto Azevedo, who are participating in the discussions.

