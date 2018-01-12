Idea Cellular gets NCLT nod for merger with Vodafone India

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Idea Cellular on Friday said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of its mobile business with Vodafone India.

"We wish to inform you that the NCLT bench at Ahmedabad... has sanctioned the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement among Vodafone Mobile Services Limited and Vodafone India Limited and Idea Cellular Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors," Idea said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The Aditya Birla Group company had received the majority shareholders' nod for the merger approval in a meeting on October 12, 2017.

