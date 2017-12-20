ICT services to become accessible for people with disabilities

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Aiming to make accessible Information and Communication Technology-based services, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday floated a consultation paper.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) had also recognised the unique challenges faced by People with Disabilities (PwD) while accessing telecommunication and broadcasting services and 10 devices and had categorised them broadly on the basis of various types of disabilities -- audio impairment, visual impairment, dexterity based disabilities and cognitive disabilities.

The consultation paper -- Making ICT Accessible for Persons with Disabilities - floated by TRAI asked which are the disabilities, with specific accessibility requirement, other than those mentioned by the ITU require consideration for preparing a framework?

Percentage of PwD in India grew from 2.13 per cent in 2001 to 2.21 per cent in 2011 with 2.68 crore.

TRAI asked stakeholders to furnish their comments January 22, 2018 and counter-comments by February 5, 2018.

"What are the reasons for the desired benefits of ICT (telecom and broadcasting) not reaching the PwDs despite several policy measures and scheme being implemented?" it asked the stakeholders.

It sought opinions on corrective measures that can be adopted by the government to make ICT accessible to the PwDs.

"Should the Government/TRAI direct the telecom and broadcasting service providers to provide information pertaining to billing, usage, pricing and contracts in the form accessible to PwDs?" the paper asked.

--IANS

ag/vm