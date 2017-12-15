ICICI Securities files DRHP with Sebi

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) ICICI Bank on Friday said that its subsidiary -- ICICI Securities -- has filed a "draft red herring prospectus" (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering.

According to the lender, it will offer up to 64,428,280 equity shares or 20 per cent of its stake in the company through the proposed IPO.

"The offer includes a proposed reservation of up to 3,221,414 equity shares (up to 5 per cent of the offer) for individual and Hindu Undivided Family ('HUF') shareholders of ICICI Bank," the lender said in a BSE filing.

--IANS

