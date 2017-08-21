IBM Watson to digitally power Metro Shoes

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (IANS) Global tech firm IBM on Monday teamed up with India's footwear brand Metro Shoes Ltd to provide a digital commerce platform powered by 'Watson Customer Engagement' hosted on Cloud.

The services will include IBM 'Watson Order Management and Commerce' which will help the footwear chain personalise online experiences of customers as they navigate through the site.

"We are happy to be part of Metro Shoes' digital transformation journey by delivering superior digital commerce experience, leveraging the stores by merging them with online, and finally driving brand advocacy," said Nishant Kalra, Business unit leader, IBM Watson Customer Engagement India/South Asia, in a statement.

The partnership is aimed at overcoming challenges Metro Shoes was facing in managing orders coming from multiple online platforms which used unreliable software.

"With IBM's knowledge in the omni-channel commerce and retail space, we are confident that these changes help accelerate the execution of our strategy," added Alisha Malik, Vice President, Digital, Metro Shoes.

The IBM platform will create a bridge between the company's online and offline business to provide visibility of real-time data of sales, inventory location and returns.

IBM Watson is an intelligent cognitive system. With it, people can analyse and interpret data, including unstructured text, images, audio and video and develop personalised solutions.

--IANS

