IBM, skill development ministry launch 'New Collar' curriculum at ITIs

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Technology giant IBM on Thursday launched a first-of-its kind "New Collar" curriculum in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to build the next generation skills needed for "New Collar" careers.

The two-year Advanced Technical Diploma Programme will be offered at the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country.

To begin with, the course would be available at ITIs in Hyderabad and Bengaluru and one women's-only ITI in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

"Technology continues to be a key transformational lever not just for India but for countries across the world. Our collaboration with MSDE reiterates IBM's commitment to up-skilling India in this era of digital inclusion," Chaitanya Sreenivas, Vice-President and HR Head, IBM India Pvt Ltd, said in a statement.

The programme will include industry-relevant courses on hardware maintenance, web development, Cloud-based development and deployment, analytics and soft skills training and students can seek admission post Class 12.

"This MoU signing with IBM is another step in the technical upliftment of already existing courses in the Skill India mission," said Ananth Kumar Hegde, the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister.

After the successful completion of the course, students will be offered a five-month paid internship at IBM.

