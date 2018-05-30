IBM lets Indian customers host marketing data locally

Bengaluru, May 30 (IANS) Tech giant IBM on Wednesday announced that its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Enterprise Marketing Cloud services will now be available from its local Cloud Data Centre in India, thus allowing its customers in the country host their data locally.

Locally hosting marketing data will give the clients proximity, scalability and also help meet the data regulatory requirements, the company said in a statement.

"With this announcement, we will be able to offer our customers the power of Cloud and AI to leverage data in the digital marketing space," said Karan Bajwa, MD, IBM India.

The move will enable marketers of Indian businesses and government agencies to create unique customer journeys in line with data privacy regulations, especially in sectors such as banking and insurance.

"This enables us to leverage Cloud and AI in creating unique journeys for our customers, while addressing data security and privacy regulations of the country," added Harriet Green, Chairman and CEO, IBM Asia Pacific.

The AI-powered marketing assistant saves users time and effort, helping marketers make better decisions.

IBM clients such as Payback, IndusInd Bank and Titan are all leveraging the company's Watson solutions.

"We are in the process of implementing the full suite of Watson Campaign Automation and started the phased launch from September 2017. So far we have delivered over a billion communications to our members," said Rijish Raghavan, COO, PAYBACK India.

--IANS

na/vd