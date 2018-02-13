IBM, Bluewolf bring new Salesforce practice to India

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) With the aim to help Indian enterprises deliver next-generation consumer experiences, global Salesforce consulting agency Bluewolf, an IBM company, on Tuesday announced a new practice in the country with Salesforce, a global leader in the customer relationship management (CRM) solutions.

The dedicated practice will leverage Bluewolf's expertise and delivery capabilities in Augmented Intelligence (AI) and innovation strategy -- combined with IBM's leadership in cognitive and design-thinking with 'Watson" -- to help clients connect customer experience to value.

"With over 10,000 successful Salesforce projects delivered globally and throughout Asia-Pacific, we're excited to bring this successful partnership to India," Lula Mohanty, Managing Partner, GBS, IBM, told reporters here.

"Giving developers the ability to integrate IBM 'Watson' services into Salesforce will combine insights from unstructured data inside or outside an enterprise and customer data delivered by Salesforce 'Einstein' to enable smarter, faster decisions," Mohanty added.

According to Bluewolf's "Annual State of Salesforce" report, 88 per cent of IT professionals say the top two reasons their organisation uses Salesforce is for customer acquisition and retention, above all other business goals.

The Bluewolf India Salesforce practice brings specialised Salesforce "Einstein" and IBM "Watson" resources, data scientists, business process and integration leaders and global delivery that prioritises customer experience.

"As a worldwide leader in the Salesforce implementation ecosystem, we will focus on outcomes-driven consulting that puts the customer and employees at the centre of the experience," said Eric Berridge, CEO of Bluewolf.

Last year, IBM and Salesforce announced a global strategic partnership to deliver joint solutions designed to leverage AI and enable companies to make smarter decisions.

"This launch in India strengthens IBM's commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem and deeper collaboration of IBM Watson and Salesforce Einstein," added Sunil Jose, SVP and Country Leader, Salesforce India.

