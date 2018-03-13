IATA partners with civil aviation ministry in India

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the National Aviation University to enhance human resource availability in India's aviation industry.

The three parties to the MoU "formalised this partnership in the presence of Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on the sidelines of Wings India 2018 in Hyderabad", IATA said in a statement.

The understanding among other provisions also provides for developing closer academic cooperation between IATA and National Aviation University, it said.

Under the agreement, the signatory institutions would also leverage "the existing infrastructure for training in India to expand the reach of vocational training in aviation disciplines".

Commenting on the agreement, Conrad Clifford, IATA's Regional Vice President, Asia-Pacific, said: "India is expected to be the third largest aviation market in the world behind China and the US by 2024, and is forecast to grow to a market size of 480 million passengers in 2036. Our partnership with MoCA (Minisry of Civil Aviatioin and RGNAU (National Aviation University) will help contribute to human resource capacity building for India."

