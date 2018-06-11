Hyundai rolls out fastest eight millionth car in India

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday said that it has reached the fastest eight millionth car production mark in India.

According to the company, since commencement of commercial production in 1998 it has sold 5,300,967 units in the Indian market and exported 2,703,581 units.

"Hyundai rolled out its first million car, Santro, in 2006, just 8 years after commencement of commercial production in 1998," the company said in a statement.

"Thereafter, production picked up momentum, with the next million milestone being achieved within an average of 18-19 months."

Currently, HMIL is the second largest car manufacturer and the largest car exporter in India.

At present, it has nine car models across segments - Eon, Grand i10, Elite i20, Active i20, Xcent, Verna, Elantra, Creta and Tucson.

--IANS

rv/bg