Hyundai registers 8.5% growth in sales in January

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the country's leading passenger car manufacturer, sold 56,216 vehicles both in the domestic and overseas markets, registering a growth of 8.5 per cent, from 51,834 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

It sold 45,508 vehicles in the domestic market in the last month, up by 8.3 per cent, from 42,017 units sold in January, 2017.

The carmaker exported 10,708 units in January, as against 9,817 units, shipped out during corresponding month last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, Hyundai's Director (Sales and Marketing) Rakesh Srivastava said, "2018 has started on a positive and promises progressive growth for the industry, with company's volume growth of 8.3 per cent on improved buying potential, led by stable micro economic factors."

