Hyundai receives healthy response for 'Next Gen Verna'

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Thursday said it has received an "overwhelming response" for the "Next Gen Verna" sedan.

According to the company, it has received more than 7,000 bookings since the launch of the sedan in India on August 22, 2017.

"The Next Gen Verna bookings are almost double of our monthly target. We thank our customers and reaffirm our commitment for an early delivery to the first 10,000 customers before Diwali," said HMIL MD and CEO Y.K. Koo.

The new sedan has been built on "all new K2" platform similar to Hyundai's global Elantra and comes with a structure frame built with 50 per cent advanced high strength steel (AHSS).

--IANS

rv/nir