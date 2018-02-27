India Markets open in 2 hrs 48 mins

Hyundai Motor showcases electric SUV Nexo

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Hyundai Motor on Tuesday showcased its "Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle" (FCEV) -- Nexo -- during the India-Korea Business Summit 2018.

The company also showcased its "Global Electric Vehicle - IONIQ".

"Hyundai has a long term commitment towards Make-in-India for the past 20 years and today we are proud to showcase the Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle -- Hyundai NEXO SUV -- for the first time along with Global EV -- IONIQ -- at the India-Korea Summit 2018," said S. H. Kim, Vice President, Namyang R&D Centre, Hyundai Motor Company.

"The creation of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle - Hyundai NEXO SUV and Global EV - IONIQ is a significant leap forward for Hyundai Motor as it intensifies our efforts to produce highly efficient, eco-friendly vehicles."

The Hyundai NEXO is capable of travelling 609 kilometres (on Korean certificate basis) on a single charge.

