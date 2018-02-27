Hyundai Motor showcases electric SUV Nexo

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Hyundai Motor on Tuesday showcased its "Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle" (FCEV) -- Nexo -- during the India-Korea Business Summit 2018.

The company also showcased its "Global Electric Vehicle - IONIQ".

"Hyundai has a long term commitment towards Make-in-India for the past 20 years and today we are proud to showcase the Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle -- Hyundai NEXO SUV -- for the first time along with Global EV -- IONIQ -- at the India-Korea Summit 2018," said S. H. Kim, Vice President, Namyang R&D Centre, Hyundai Motor Company.

"The creation of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle - Hyundai NEXO SUV and Global EV - IONIQ is a significant leap forward for Hyundai Motor as it intensifies our efforts to produce highly efficient, eco-friendly vehicles."

The Hyundai NEXO is capable of travelling 609 kilometres (on Korean certificate basis) on a single charge.

