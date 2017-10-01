Hyundai Motor India's September domestic sales up over 17%

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India on Sunday reported a rise of over 17 per cent in its domestic sales for September.

According to the company, its September domestic sales rose to 50,028 units from 42,605 units sold during the corresponding period of last year.

Commenting on the September sales, Rakesh Srivastava, Director - Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India said: "Hyundai achieved landmark sales of 50,028 units with growth of 17.4 per cent, on the multiplier effect of phenomenal performance of newly launched Next Gen Verna... along with strong pull for Creta, Elite i20 and Grand i10 in this festive season."

