Hyundai Motor India's May sales up 11%

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India on Friday reported a rise of 11.44 per cent in its overall sales, including exports, for May 2018.

According to the company, its total sales including exports last month increased to 56,016 units from 50,265 units in May 2017.

The company said it sold 45,008 vehicles in the domestic market last month, up by 7.14 per cent, from 42,007 units sold in May 2017.

Besides, the carmaker exported 11,008 units in May 2018, 33.3 per cent higher than the 8,258 units which were shipped out during the corresponding month last year.

