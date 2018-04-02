Hyundai Motor India's cumulative March sales up 8.8%

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday reported a rise of 8.8 per cent in overall sales including exports for March 2018.

According to the company, its total sales including exports last month increased to 60,507 units from 55,614 in the corresponding period last year.

The company said it sold 48,009 vehicles in domestic market last month, up by 7.3 per cent, from 44,757 units sold in March 2017.

Besides, the carmaker exported 12,498 units in March 2018 as against 10,857 units which were shipped out during the corresponding month last year.

In addition, HMIL reported the highest financial year domestic sales of 536,241 units compared to 509,707 units in 2016-17, registering a growth of 5.2 per cent.

