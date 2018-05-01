Hyundai Motor India's April sales up 6%

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a rise of six per cent in its overall sales, including exports, for April 2018.

According to the company, its total sales including exports last month increased to 59,744 units from 56,368 units in April 2017.

The company said it sold 46,735 vehicles in the domestic market last month, up by 4.4 per cent, from 44,758 units sold in April 2017.

Besides, the carmaker exported 13,009 units in April 2018, 12 per cent higher than the 11,610 units which were shipped out during the corresponding month last year.

