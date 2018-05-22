Hyundai Motor India to raise vehicle prices by up to 2% from June

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday said that it will raise vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent from June 2018 due to an increase in input costs.

According to HMIL's Director for Sales and Marketing Rakesh Srivastava: "We have been absorbing the increase in input costs with increase in commodity prices, freight increase with hike in fuel prices and also the increase in custom duties of certain components."

"We are now constrained to pass the same to customers in our products with increase up to 2 per cent from June 2018."

The increased prices will be applicable for all Hyundai cars except the newly-launched 2018 Creta SUV.

--IANS

rv/vm