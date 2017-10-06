Hyundai Motor India launches Tucson 4WD

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Friday introduced a new variant of its SUV Tucson with "4-Wheel Drive (4WD)" system priced at Rs 25.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"Introduction of 4WD is to bring to the customer the next level of cutting edge technology... enhancing the overall price value equation through value engineering and passing the price benefit to customer," said Y.K. Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

The company said 4WD is offered in "2.0 Diesel AT GLS variant".

--IANS

