Hyundai Motor India launches 2018 edition of SUV Creta

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India on Monday launched the 2018 edition of its SUV Creta.

According to the company, the vehicle comes with a starting price of Rs 9.43 lakh for the petrol variant, while the SUV powered by a "1.4 DSL" diesel engine has an initial cost of Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.19 lakh for the "1.6 CRDi" diesel version (GST ex-showroom price Delhi).

"Since the launch of the first Creta in 2015, Hyundai has become an established brand in the SUV segment...," Y.K. Koo, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India was quoted as saying in a company statement.

"We are confident, the New 2018 Creta will create new benchmarks in the SUV segment with its superior performance and new age technology features while creating brilliant ownership experience."

As per the statement, the new 2018 Creta offers improved fuel efficiency by up to three per cent in petrol and up to four per cent in the diesel engine.

