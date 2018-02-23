Huawei, Airtel conduct successful 5G trial in India

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Chinese technology giant Huawei and telecom services provider Bharti Airtel on Friday announced to have successfully conducted 5G network trial under a test set-up in India.

The trial was conducted at Airtel's Network Experience Centre in Manesar (Gurugram), the company said in a statement.

"We are moving quickly to begin collaboration towards 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT). We look forward to work closely with our partners for developing a robust 5G ecosystem in India," said Abhay Savargaonkar, Director-Networks, Bharti Airtel.

During the test trial, a user throughput of more than 3Gbps was achieved.

This is the highest measured throughput for a mobile network in 3.5 GHz band with 100MHz bandwidth and end-to-end network latency of approximately 1 msec, the company said.

"We have been focusing on developing 5G ecosystem and use cases and the show with Bharti Airtel impressively demonstrates the performance capability of 5G in 3.5 GHz band," said Emmanuel Coelho Alves, Director, Wireless Marketing, Huawei HQ.

The setup demonstrated high-spectral efficiency and potential for diversified services such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) that can be delivered by 5G technology to serve a digitally connected world.

