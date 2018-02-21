HTC launches 'Vive Business Edition' VR system in India

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) With the aim to drive business use of Virtual Reality (VR), Taiwanese electronics giant HTC on Wednesday launched the "Vive Business Edition" headset for Rs 1,26,990 in India.

Vive Business Edition, that can be purchased from Amazon and www.imonline.co.in, would allow organisations to order Vive VR systems with additional services adapted for business and commercial environments.

"Built to scale with growing business requirements, Vive Business Edition delivers exceptional experience and innovative solutions that address the growing business needs of companies globally," Faisal Siddiqui, President, South Asia at HTC, said in a statement.

"As a part of our focus in 2018, we plan to expedite the growth of our partners through application of Vive technology across areas like gaming, entertainment, automotive, engineering and medical, among others," Siddiqui added.

Alongside the full Vive VR system, Vive Business Edition comes with commercial licensing, a 12-month limited warranty and an option to order the device in large quantities.

Vive Business Edition includes a headset, two controllers, two base stations, a 3-in-1 cable and four face cushions.

--IANS

sku/na/bg