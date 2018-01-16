HPE launches Intel-powered customer experience centre for smart cities

Gurugram, Jan 16 (IANS) Technology company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) India on Tuesday launched an Intel-powered Customer Experience Centre (CEC) here that will demonstrate Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart city solutions.

With the facility, HPE will enable partners and customers to experience cutting-edge technologies first hand that can help in the seamless development of smart city projects across the country.

"With all the resources available to us, we are already ahead of the curve. India needs to open up to these technologies and you will see a gradual change in people's lives," Som Satsangi, MD-India, HPE, told IANS on the sidelines of the launch.

When asked about the security concerns that comes with the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, Satsangi said HPE understands the problem and already has an infrastructure to cater to this problem.

"From the security point of view, we have resources that will identify and block any foreign intrusion at the very basic level," he said.

With the new centre, HPE, along with Intel and other smart solution providers, will offer governments and city administrations an opportunity to deliver innovative and interactive services to the citizens through IoT.

"A smart city strategy requires careful and proper implementation of new technologies and a citizen-centric approach," Satsangi noted.

Some of the key smart city solutions that will be showcased are an eHealth Center (eHC), Public Wi-Fi, City Surveillance, Solid Waste Management and an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), among others.

"The Intel-powered smart city CEC at HPE India is a great opportunity for customers to experience, and for system integrators to showcase local IoT implementation possibilities for industries such as healthcare, smart cities, and waste management," said Prakash Mallya, MD, Sales and Marketing Group, Intel India.

Mallaya said that the partnership came at the right time as the vision of smart cities is very critical to India.

HPE and Intel India are working on a similar Centre in Bengaluru and will later connect that centre to the one in Delhi.

Recently, the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd selected the HPE "Universal IoT Platform" to create India's first cloud-based ICCC.

