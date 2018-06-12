Hopes of healthy macro data, global cues lift equity indices

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Global cues and expectations of a healthy macro-economic industrial production data aided the key Indian equity indices to provisionally close Tuesday's trade session on a positive note.

Market analysts pointed out a buying pick-up in healthcare, banking and capital goods counters, whereas metals stocks bore the brunt of profit booking.

At 3.30 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,842.85 points -- up by 55.90 points or 0.52 per cent -- from its previous close of 10,786.95 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) which had opened at 35,525.30 points ended higher. It settled at 35,692.52 points (3.30 p.m.) -- higher by 209.05 points or 0.59 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,483.47 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,743.08 points and a low of 35,479.07 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,440 advances and 1,224 declines.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Dr Reddy's Lab, State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Hero MotoCorp and whereas Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Coal India, ONGC and Yes Bank were the major losers.

On the NSE, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Lab and SBI were the highest gainers while Bharti Airtel, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel lost the most.

--IANS

rrb-rv/bg