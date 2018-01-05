Honor wearable 'Band A2' in India

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Huawei's e-brand Honor on Friday launched Honor "Band A2" in India for Rs 2,499.

The device will be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon, starting January 8.

"The Honor 'Band A2' helps live a healthy lifestyle and also stay updated on the social front as well," P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.

"Band A2" sports a 0.96-inch multi-touch screen OLED display with "lift-to-wake up" feature.

It comes with continuous heart rate tracker which uses intelligent algorithms to accurately calculate heart rate data, the company claimed.

The device also lets the users detect and track their sleep status.

It comes with features such as interactive call and message reminder, water resistance and up to nine days of battery life and 18 days of stand-by time.

