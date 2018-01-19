Honda Cars India recalls over 22,800 units

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Friday recalled 22,834 vehicles as part of its "precautionary global recall" to fix a faulty passenger-facing front airbag.

"HCIL today announced that it will voluntarily replace Takata passenger front airbag inflators of 22,834 vehicles of 2013 model of Accord, City and Jazz as part of Honda's precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators," the company said in a statement.

"The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from 19th January 2018, and the company will communicate with customers directly."

According to the company, the total number of recalled vehicles include 510 units of Accord, 22,084 units of City and 240 units of Jazz.

Since 2014 onwards, the company has recalled over 3 lakh vehicles in India to fix the faulty passenger-facing front airbag.

--IANS

rv/dg