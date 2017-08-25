Honda Cars India launches 'Privilege Edition' Jazz

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday introduced the 'Privilege Edition of its premium hatchback Honda Jazz.

The sedan's petrol variant with "V MT" has a starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh, while the "paddle shift" "V CVT" version costs Rs 8.42 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The "V MT" variant in diesel is priced at Rs 8.82 lakh.

According to the company, the "Privilege Edition" comes enriched with advanced infotainment system, enhanced interiors and exteriors and new safety and technology features.

"HCIL has witnessed strong sales momentum in this fiscal year with a cumulative growth of over 21 per cent since April 2017. We hope to continue this trend through the festive season," said Jnaneswar Sen, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India.

