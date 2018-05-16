Honda Cars India launch second generation Amaze

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Honda Cars India on Wednesday launched the second generation of its entry level sedan -- Amaze -- in both petrol and diesel engine options.

According to the company, the second generation vehicle comes with a starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 6.69 lakh for the diesel version (ex-showroom across India).

Honda Cars India's President and CEO Gaku Nakanishi said: "It is a big promise from Honda and we are confident that the all new Amaze will become one of the strongest pillar of HCIL business."

"In line with our commitment to offer latest technologies to the Indian consumers, Amaze comes with advanced Diesel CVT which is Honda's first such technology in the world and also an industry first in the Indian market," Nakanishi added.

The auto manufacturer said that the new vehicle is equipped with a petrol "1.2L i-VTEC" engine and the diesel powered variant is powered by a "1.5L i-DTEC" engine. Besides, both petrol and diesel variants have manual and automatic "CVT" transmission options.

--IANS

rv/vm