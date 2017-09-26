Hired over 1,000 ATCs in the last one-and-a-half years: AAI

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday said that it has hired over 1,000 Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) during the last one-and-a- half years.

According to AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra, around 40 per cent of the new ATCs are women.

Mohapatra spoke at an event here to celebrated "Girls in Aviation Day" which was organised by "Women in Aviation International (WAI), India Chapter".

On the occasion, Radha Bhatia President WAI (India Chapter) said: "With the successful celebration of the International Girls in Aviation Day, WAI India Chapter aims to launch scholarship programs for young deserving girls with support from industry and the Civil Aviation Ministry."

