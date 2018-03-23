Hero MotoCorp starts construction of new plant in Andhra

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Friday commenced the construction of its new manufacturing facility in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, an official said.

"The company will invest Rs 1,600 crore in setting up the manufacturing facility," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement here, adding that the plant was expected to become operational before December.

The statement further said the facility would have an annual installed capacity of 1.8 million units, which would be achieved in three phases.

"When fully operational, this facility will take up our total combined installed capacity to 11 million units of motorcycles and scooters per annum," said Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

This will be the eighth manufacturing facility of Hero MotoCorp, which has five plants in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.

