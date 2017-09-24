Heraeus Photovoltaics opens Delhi office to serve India market

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) German renewable energy technology solutions provider Heraeus Photovoltaics on Sunday announced it has opened an India office here and will bring in dedicated staff at its Engineering and Technology Centre in Singapore to help focus on the Indian solar cells market.

"With the establishment of dedicated local sales team in India, Heraeus will intensify its customer relationship and provide secure supply chain to its customers," the company said in a release here.

"Heraeus will also establish dedicated resources in its engineering and technology centre in Singapore, to better tailor and further speed up customisation of silver pastes for Indian cell manufacturers," it said.

"Furthermore, Heraeus will offer its industry recognised cell optimisation consulting to its Indian customers," it added.

Heraeus, specialists in the field of thick film technology for photovoltaics, said it offers products for all solar cell architectures and photovoltaic technologies.

"Energy production from photovoltaic is already the cheapest way to produce electricity in the world and the prices will continue to decrease. Photovoltaics thus offers great opportunities for India to help in solving the very strong growth in energy demand," Heraeus Photovoltaics President Andreas Liebheit said in the statement.

--IANS

bc/dg