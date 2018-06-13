Healthy macro data lift key equity indices

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Wednesday afternoon as a healthy industrial production data boosted investor sentiments.

Data released on Tuesday showed India's industrial output rose by 4.9 per cent in April 2018 from a rise of 4.57 per cent in March.

According to market analysts, healthy buying was witnessed in healthcare, consumer durables and banking stocks.

However, weakness in the global markets arrested the gains.

At 12.47 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,880.70 points -- up by 37.85 points or 0.35 per cent -- from its previous close of 10,842.85 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which had opened at 35,835.44 points, traded at 35,838.80 points (12.49 p.m.) -- higher by 146.28 points or 0.41 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,692.52 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,877.41 points and a low of 35,715.96 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,420 advances and 1,070 declines so far.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Dr Reddy's Lab, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto whereas Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ONGC and Bharti Airtel were the major losers.

On the NSE, Dr Reddy's Lab, Cipla and Lupin were the highest gainers while Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel and Indiabulls Housing Loans lost the most.

--IANS

rrb/mr