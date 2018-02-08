Healthcare, banks stocks lift equity indices after 7-day fall

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Healthy buying activities in stocks of healthcare, banking and auto stocks pushed the key Indian equity indices higher on Thursday after seven consecutive days of losses.

According to market observers, index heavyweights like Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's Lab, Infosys and Axis Bank added to the upward trajectory of the key indices.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged by 100.15 points or 0.96 per cent to provisionally close (at 3.30 p.m.) at 10,576.85 points.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,208.11 points, closed at 34,413.16 points -- up 330.45 points or 0.97 per cent from its previous session's close.

The Sensex touched a high of 34,634.35 points and a low of 34,108.76 points during intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 2,173 advances and 639 declines.

On Wednesday, the equity indices closed on a lower note as outflow of foreign funds and selling pressure in banking, capital goods and IT stocks suppressed investors' risk-taking appetite.

The Nifty50 closed lower by 21.55 points or 0.21 per cent at 10,476.70 points, while the Sensex closed at 34,082.71 points -- down 113.23 points or 0.33 per cent.

