HCAH looks at Rs 1,000 crore revenue by 2020

Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) HealthCare atHome (HCAH), backed by Dabur promoters Burman family, is looking at a Rs 1,000 crore revenue by 2020 with increasing demand for home healthcare services in India.

"Our revenue has grown by 70 times since 2014 till date. We started in NCR region and have now expanded our services in Punjab, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and many other cities and towns. We are targeting about Rs 1,000 revenue by 2020," company's co-founder and CEO Vivek Srivastava said.

The company has witnessed a significant growth in ICU space. Since inception in September 2012, it has done over 25,000 oncology or immunology procedures and more than 20,000 ICU days at home and served over 4 lakh patients across 40 cities.

"For our hospital at home services business, about 40 per cent of it comes from the ICU space and while in terms of total revenue, the ICU services contribute about 20 per cent. Our integrated pharma business which has also grown rapidly contributes a sizeable share in total revenue," Srivastava said.

Currently, the company has been doing about 500 oncology procedures a month and it is expected to grow manifold, he said.

Depending on the services, the prices vary from as low as Rs 500 for injection administration, wound dressing and others to Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 a day for high-end services including ICU care, he said.

Entering into the Kolkata market, the home healthcare service provided is looking to make the metropolis a base to cater to other eastern states like Bihar, Jharkhand and northeastern states, he added.

--IANS

