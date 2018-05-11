Havells India net profit jumps to Rs 226 crore in Q4

Kolkata, May 12 (IANS) Electricals major Havells India on Friday reported a 138 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 225.76 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, as compared to Rs 94.70 crore in the year-ago period.

On a comparable basis, its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 2,534.90 crore, up by 48 per cent from Rs 1,710.20 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Of the total revenue in the quarter, lighting and fixtures segment contributed Rs 322.69 crore while cable business posted Rs 768.86 crore of sales.

Electrical consumer durables business grew to Rs 464.62 crore its switchgear business rose to Rs 394.63 crore.

Its board has decided to recommend a dividend at the rate of Rs 4 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2017-18.

--IANS

bdc/him/nir