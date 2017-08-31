Harmanpreet Kaur gifted Datsun redi-Go for exploits in ICC Women's Championship 2017

Datsun India has presented Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur for here explosive performances in the recently concluded ICC Women's Championship 2017. The cricketer also received the Arjuna Award recently for her performances in the tournament.

Representing Datsun at the event to hand over the car keys to Kaur, Jerome Saigot, vice president, Datsun India said, "Datsun is working hard to help fuel the ambitions of India's young achievers and risers. We are delighted to see women like Harmanpreet make the nation proud. We congratulate Harmanpreet for her outstanding contribution during the ICC Women's Championship Trophy 2017 and we are pleased to present her with the redi-GO for her sporting excellence."

On receiving the redi-GO, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "Thank you, Datsun India, for this gesture and I am looking forward to driving the redi-GO. This makes it easier for me to move around for training, but I am excited to take my family for a spin first."

Datsun's parent company Nissan has an agreement with ICC which will see the Japanese carmaker be the global sponsor of cricket's international tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, ICC World Twenty20, and the Under 19 and Women's and qualifying events. The deal was signed in 2015.

