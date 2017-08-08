Harman appoints new business lead, product distributors in India

Bengaluru, Aug 8 (IANS) US-based Harman International on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sumit Chauhan to lead the lifestyle audio business in India.

Harman, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, also roped in Brightstar and Auto Sonics to distribute its consumer and car aftermarket audio products, respectively, the company said in a statement.

"India is a strategic growth market for Harman and we are doubling down on our commitment to grow and expand our business throughout the country through strong distribution partners and with the appointment of Sumit Chauhan as business lead," said Pradeep Chaudhry, Country Manager, Harman India.

With these moves, the company would strengthen its leading market share, expand retail and online presence and enhance customer support and relationships.

Before being appointed as business lead, Chauhan was taking care of Harman's Automotive Services business globally.

Brightstar would be the company's exclusive distributor in India for AKG, Harman Kardon and JBL brands and would collaborate with online and offline distributors and retailers to offer the latest portfolio of home and multimedia audio.

Autosonics will market and distribute the branded car aftermarket audio products under the JBL, JBL Selenium and Infinity brands.

Samsung spent nearly $8 billion to buy Harman International earlier this year.

