Harley-Davidson India unveils Softail Low Rider, Deluxe bikes

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Harley-Davidson India on Wednesday unveiled two new "Softail" category motorcycles -- Low Rider and Deluxe -- which will be available from March 1, 2018 priced at Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 17.99 lakh respectively.

As per Peter MacKenzie, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India and China said: "The Indian market has evolved and customers look forward to innovation in technology and comfort. This is evident from the growth in the leisure riding segment for premium motorcycles."

"... We are excited to introduce these two new models that demonstrate our focus on reinventing products for motorcycle enthusiasts and aspiring riders in the country," MacKenzie was quoted as saying in a statement.

The company also announced a price revision of -- Touring and CVO lineup -- of its products.

"Road King that was previously priced at Rs 2,837,000 will now be available for Rs 2,499,000, while Street Glide Special that was priced at Rs 3,350,000 will now be available for Rs 2,999,000," the stateent said.

"Likewise, the new price for Road Glide Special is Rs 3,299,000 against the old price Rs 3,561,000 and CVO TM Limited is now available at Rs 4,999,000 against the old price Rs 5,372,000."

--IANS

rv/