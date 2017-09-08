Harley-Davidson India reduces prices of two models

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Harley-Davidson India on Friday said that it has reduced the prices of two of its models -- Fat Boy and Heritage Softail Classic -- to enlarge its customer base.

According to the company, its "Fat Boy" motorcycle which was earlier priced at Rs 17.01 lakh will now be available for Rs 14.99 lakh.

Similarly, the Heritage Softail Classic will now be available for Rs 15.99 lakh, down from its earlier price of Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"Harley-Davidson continues to lead the way for leisure riding in India by delivering an exceptional motorcycling experience and this price revision aids the brand to reach out to more members of its emerging and prospective customer base," the company said in a statement.

"The revised prices are applicable on the model year 17 Softail models and have been effective September 1, 2017 till stocks last."

--IANS

rv/vt