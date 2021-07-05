India markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • BSE SENSEX

    52,863.79
    +379.12 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nifty 50

    15,830.40
    +108.20 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/INR

    74.5200
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow

    34,786.35
    +152.85 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.33
    +116.92 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-INR

    2,543,055.50
    -46,306.25 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    849.78
    +40.23 (+4.97%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    28,145.20
    -165.22 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei

    28,618.17
    -165.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/INR

    88.3569
    -0.0804 (-0.09%)
     

  • GBP/INR

    102.9912
    -0.0766 (-0.07%)
     

  • AED/INR

    20.2450
    +0.0030 (+0.01%)
     

  • INR/JPY

    1.4878
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • SGD/INR

    55.3740
    +0.0180 (+0.03%)
     
DOWNLOAD:

The best finance destination to track markets & economy

Hackers demand $70 million to restore data held by companies hit in cyberattack - blog

Raphael Satter
·1-min read
FILE PHOTO: A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file pictu

By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The hackers suspected to be behind a mass ransomware attack that affected hundreds of companies worldwide late on Sunday demanded $70 million to restore the data, according to a posting on a dark web site.

The demand was posted on a site typically used by the REvil cybercrime gang, a Russia-linked group that is counted among the cybercriminal world's most prolific extortionists.

The gang has an affiliate structure, occasionally making it difficult to determine who speaks on the hackers' behalf, but Allan Liska of cybersecurity firm Recorded Future said the message "almost certainly" came from REvil's core leadership.

The group has not responded to an attempt by Reuters to reach it for comment.

REvil's ransomware attack, which the group executed on Friday, was among the most dramatic in a series of increasingly attention-grabbing hacks.

The gang broke into Kaseya, a Miami-based information technology firm, and used their access to breach some of its clients' clients, setting off a chain reaction that quickly paralyzed the computers of hundreds of firms worldwide.

Cybersecurity experts swiftly blamed REvil for the attack. Sunday's statement was the group's first public acknowledgement that it was behind it.

An executive at Kaseya said the company was aware of the ransom demand but did not immediately return further messages seeking comment.

Liska said he believed the hackers had bitten off more than they could chew.

"For all of their big talk on their blog, I think this got way out of hand and is a lot bigger than they expected," he said.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Kim Coghill, Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • India's June services activity shrinks at fastest rate in 11-months

    Activity in India's dominant services sector contracted sharply in June as tighter restrictions to contain a resurgence of coronavirus cases hammered demand and forced firms to shed jobs at a rapid clip, a private survey showed on Monday. IHS Markit's Services Purchasing Managers' Index plunged to 41.2 last month from an already depressed 46.4 in May. That was its lowest reading since July 2020 and well below the 50-level separating growth from contraction. "Given the current COVID-19 situation in India, it was expected that the service sector would take a hit," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

  • BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

    BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED Ordinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 02 Jul 2021. Estimated NAV Euro SharesSterling SharesEstimated NAV€ 27.2627£ 23.6968Estimated MTD return 0.62 % 0.62 %Estimated YTD return 5.12 % 4.08 %Estimated ITD return 172.63 % 136.97 % NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees Market information Euro SharesAmsterdam (AEX)Londo

  • GenSight Biologics Announces Approval of the LUMEVOQ® Cohort Temporary Authorization for Use (ATUc) in France

    PARIS, July 05, 2021--Regulatory News: GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the French Competent Authority, the National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des produits de santé or ANSM), granted a Coh

  • Nicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ZERVIATE® Agreement

    Press ReleaseNicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ZERVIATE® AgreementJuly 5, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET Sophia Antipolis, FranceNicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that it has amended its March 2019 license agreement with Ocumension Therapeutics, under which Ocumension has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ZERVIATE® (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24% in the

  • Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts executes divestment programme to further optimise portfolio

    Utrecht, 5 July 2021 Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to divest 100% of the shares of Lasco Fittings, Inc. (Lasco), based in Brownsville (Tennessee, USA), generating an annual revenue of approximately USD 150 million with 575 FTE and Adex B.V. (Adex), based in the Netherlands, generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR 10 million with 50 FTE. Both companies are part of the divestment programme of the updated Aalberts strategy ‘focused acceleration’ 2018-2022, as presented during our

  • GeNeuro Presents Data Supporting Pathogenic Role of an Endogenous Retroviral Protein (HERV-W ENV) in Post-COVID Neuropsychiatric Syndrome

    PARIS & GENEVA, July 05, 2021--Regulatory News: GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), presented new data showing that the neuropsychiatric symptomatology seen in "post-COVID" patients may be due to activation of HERV-W ENV expression in these individuals by SARS-CoV-2, and to its persistence long after the acute COVID phase. These data, presented at the f

  • BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

    BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED Ordinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 02 Jul 2021. Estimated NAV Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.2627 £ 23.6968 Estimated MTD return 0.62 % 0.62 % Estimated YTD return 5.12 % 4.08 % Estimated ITD return 172.63 % 136.97 % NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees Market information Euro Shares Amsterdam (A

  • Nepal: Discussion over HoR dissolution expected to end today, SC verdict likely this week

    Kathmandu [Nepal], July 5 (ANI): Discussion over writ petitions filed against the dissolution of Nepal's lower house or House of Representatives is expected to end in the Supreme Court today. Three senior lawyers will be presenting their counter-arguments on Monday as pleading over the House of Representatives (HoR) from the government side ended on Sunday.

  • Bihar: Family alleges lack of proper treatment killed daughter; hospital refutes claim

    Nalanda (Bihar), July 05 (ANI): Ashok Paswan, carrying the body of his 15-year-old daughter at Sadar Hospital in Nalanda district's Bihar Sharif on Sunday, alleged that lack of proper treatment led to the death of his young girl.

  • Pop-up ‘coronabikes’ test German love of order

    Pop-up ‘coronabikes’ test German love of order. Mobile Covid testing units offering results in 15 minutes are among a host of rapid tests that play a crucial role in keeping rates down

  • Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO

    As Bezos leaves his role as CEO, those who have worked with him ponder the lessons learned.

  • Covid-hit service sector sees sharper declines in sales, output: IHS Markit

    New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Indian services firms endured further losses of new business as the emergence of pandemic and reintroduction of containment measures restricted demand in June, according to the latest IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Monday.

  • RBI FD Rules: Reserve Bank Changes Norms for Interest on Overdue Term Deposits

    RBI's new FD rules are applicable to all commercial, small finance banks, local area banks, and co-operative banks.

  • Facebook’s failure to pay attention to non-English languages is allowing hate speech to flourish

    Melbourne, Jul 5 (The Conversation) If like many Australian Muslims you have reported hate speech to Facebook and received an automated response saying it doesn’t breach the platform’s community standards, you are not alone.

  • Heranba Industries gets environmental clearance for Rs 110 crore expansion plan

    New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Agrochemicals firm Heranba Industries on Monday said it has received environmental clearance from the government to set up additional manufacturing capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore at its facility in Gujarat.

  • India's Panacea Biotec jumps 9% on manufacturing licence for Sputnik V vaccine

    Shares of India's Panacea Biotec Ltd climbed as much as 9% in early trade on Monday, a day after the biotech company said it had received a manufacturing licence for the Sputnik V vaccine. India has shifted its focus to mass immunisations as experts warn of a looming third wave of the coronavirus pandemic as the country slowly reopens and a new variant, locally called the Delta Plus, emerges. India is the world's second-worst coronavirus-hit country after the United States.

  • CBI registers fresh case in Gomti river front project irregularities; searches at over 40 locations

    New Delhi, Jul 5  (PTI) The CBI has registered a fresh case in the alleged irregularities in the ambitious Gomti river front project in Lucknow, which was undertaken during the Samajwadi Party's government in Uttar Pradesh, where assembly polls are due next year.

  • Telangana CM loses cool, pulls out ribbon at inauguration site

    Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): After being unable to secure a pair of scissors for cutting the inaugural ribbon, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao pulled out the ribbon at a community housing site in Medipally of Thangallapally Mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday.

  • Student bodies, opposition demand cancellation of a clause in

    Class 10, 12 evaluation formulae in Assam Guwahati, Jul 5 (PTI) Student organisations, including the AASU, and opposition parties on Monday demanded immediate withdrawal of a clause in the evaluation formulae for Class 10 and 12 examination process which says students willing to become teachers or join state government jobs will have to sit for the same examination when COVID-19 situation improves.

  • Share repurchase programme

    The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”. The following transactions have been made under the program: Number of sha