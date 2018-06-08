Grant's Blended Scotch whisky launched in India

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Scottish distiller William Grant & Sons on Friday announced a deal with Modi Distilleries to bottle and launch Grants Blended Scotch whisky in India.

"Under the terms of the deal, Grant's Scotch Whisky will be shipped in bulk from Scotland to Modi's distillery at Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh, where it will be bottled and packaged before being sold nationwide," the 130-year-old family-run Scottish distiller said in a statement.

"The brand will initially be sold from September in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra, Telengana, Goa, Karnataka and Maharastra."

