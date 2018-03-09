Government working for top-class cargo industry: Jayant Sinha

Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) The Civil Aviation Ministry has undertaken an initiative to comprehensively involve the Commerce Ministry and the Revenue Department in designing a solution-centric approach to create best-in-the-world air cargo industry, Union Minister of state for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said here on Friday.

He said the air cargo industry has high potential to be developed as a major industry and an economy enabler, like the passenger aviation industry.

Sinha was speaking at a Roundtable on Cargo and Logistics at the 'WINGS INDIA 2018', organised by Ficci jointly with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India. The four-day biennial event began on Thursday.

Stressing that there is a need for a collaborative, consultative and a comprehensive approach between the private sector air cargo and logistics industry and the government, he said the government would play a facilitator's role in regulation and policy.

Initiatives are already underway for a comprehensive involvement of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Department of Revenue.

Recording a 15 per cent annualised growth and a 20 per cent EBITDA, the air cargo industry ships about 3.7 lakh metric tonne goods every year. Agriculture and food products, pharmaceuticals, leather and textiles are the primary sectors, he added.

India and the International Air Transport Authority also exchanged an understanding for skill development.

For simplifying air cargo movement, two e-freight portals were launched, which are among the first in the world.

It was also announced at the event that a committee under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary has taken an important step towards removal of detained cargo within 120 days from airports.

This will help create more infrastructure and physical space for cargo at airports in the country.

Currently, 65 per cent of air cargo, including domestic and international, is moved by top 10 airlines and the vast majority of air cargo is concentrated at the top 10 airports of the country.

The forward-looking agenda of the government would be to distribute the shipment of air cargo to regional airports, the Minister said.

