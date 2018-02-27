Government working on "industry-friendly" new auto policy: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Union Minister Anant Geete on Tuesday said that the central government is working to frame an "industry-friendly" new "Automobile Policy".

The Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises spoke at the 2nd India-Korea Business Summit 2018.

"... It is the government's endeavour to make the new auto policy industry-friendly. We are trying to make a foolproof policy, to ensure the success of Make-in-India," Geete was quoted as saying in a statement.

The 2nd India-Korea Business Summit 2018 was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Chosun Ilbo in cooperation with the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

--IANS

rv/bg