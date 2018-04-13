Government extends phase-I of FAME India scheme

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The central government on Friday said that it has extended the phase-1 of FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles) India scheme for a further period of six months up to September 30, 2018.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Heavy Industry, the phase-1 of the FAME scheme was to run for two years 2015-16 and 2016-17, which commenced from April 1, 2015.

Initially, the phase-1 was extended for a period of six months up to September 30, 2017 "or till approval of phase-II, whichever is earlier". It was further extended for another six month up to March 31, 2018.

"Now, therefore, the period of the FAME India scheme is further extended for a further period of six months i.e. upto 30th September 2018 or till date of launching of phase-II of FAME India Scheme , whichever is earlier," the notification said.

"The extension is deemed to have taken effect on 1st April 2018."

The FAME scheme provides incentives for purchase of electric and hybrid vehicles in particular areas.

--IANS

rv/vm